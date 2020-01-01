BY Telegraph Herald
David Wm. Rusk, known for his energy and optimism, especially where it concerned a better Dubuque, received the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for 1992 after leading Vision 2000, a community-wide strategic planning endeavor.
However, that extensive project, which at times seemed to be Rusk’s full-time job, was only one line on an extensive resume of community service and sacrifice.
His motivation might have been the concerns he felt in 1989, he returned to his native Dubuque after 17 years living in several communities in connection with his job with IBM. He and his wife, Jane, opted to decline another IBM-induced relocation and to move back to their hometown.
Rusk arrived to observe Dubuque as being “full of potential” but without a long-range plan. After all, it had been a half-century since the Dubuque City Council had approved a comprehensive plan.
From that, at his nearly single-handed initiative, came Vision 2000, a process in which every Dubuque citizen was invited to participate. Rusk and volunteers he recruited conducted surveys, town hall meetings and committee work to distill Dubuquers’ ideas and opinions into a vision. From that emerged a city comprehensive plan and, from Vision Downtown, a master plan for the city’s main business district. Looking back at it almost two decades later, Rusk said, “It was a historic moment for the community.”
Then just 38 years old and only four years back in his hometown, Rusk received the 23rd annual Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
Vision 2000 was far from Rusk’s only moment in community leadership and civic involvement over the years. Among his many organizations and associations were the Dubuque Long Range Planning Commission, Finley Hospital Health Foundation, Westminster Presbyterian Church Foundation, Dubuque Arts and Cultural Alliance, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Boy Scouts, University of Dubuque and Linwood Cemetery Association.
After leaving IBM and a stint as a local investment broker, Rusk (1954-2010) changed gears in 1994 when he bought Julien’s Journal, a magazine that reflected his celebration of and optimism about opportunities in the Dubuque community.
After suffering a double-whammy of serious health setbacks — cancer of the lungs and then the brain — in less than a year, Rusk helped his family, friends, associates and the wider community prepare for his passing. Less than two months before he died, as he shifted from treatments to palliative care, he granted the Telegraph Herald an extensive interview.
After quipping, “Well, I’ve stopped buying green bananas,” Rusk told editor Brian Cooper, “The reality is, what are you going to do? You might as well look at the world with a half-full cup of water rather than a half-empty cup of water. At this point, that’s what I do.”
He died in August 2010 at age 55. Survivors included his wife, Jane, and sons David W. “Bill” and Benjamin.
A few days later, a Telegraph Herald editorial carried the headline, “Help wanted: Community leader.” It noted the loss Rusk’s death meant to Dubuque and issued a call for others to step in, concluding, “Who will carry on the work Rusk and so many other visionary Dubuquers have carried to this point?”