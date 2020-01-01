BY Telegraph Herald
The life of the party was ruining his life. And he knew it.
Louis Fautsch decided to do something about his addiction to alcohol.
He was no Skid Row bum. He had a career.
The Dubuque native was a practicing attorney in his late 30s who started presiding over police court at age 29. (In court one Christmas Eve, he collectively dismissed all charges against all the defendants assembled before him, admonishing them, “Whatever you did, don’t do it again.”)
He had a family. His wife, the former Lorraine Egelhof, and four children.
But he had a problem.
In 1979, Fautsch (1908-1989) became the 10th recipient of the First Citizen Award, not for overcoming his own alcohol problem but for helping and inspiring hundreds of others to overcome theirs.
“I was quite a guy,” he once said of his days as an alcoholic. “I could stand up and exchange limericks with the best of them. I wished they wouldn’t sing so loud so they could hear me better.”
It was 1945, a time when folks laughed off, wrote off or told off people who drank to excess. When the “cures” were wrapped inside heavy layers of moralizing.
Nonetheless, after admitting to himself that he’d had his alcohol problem for more than a half-dozen years, he followed up on a New York organization’s magazine advertisement stating its new program could help people quit drinking and remain happy.
The closest representative of the organization was in Des Moines, but Fautsch made the commitment.
“I came downstairs one morning and told my wife I’d had my last drink,” he recalled. “And, by God, I had.”
Though he managed to quit cold turkey, he sought support to maintain his sobriety. That necessitated overnight train trips, changing trains twice, to attend weekly meetings in Des Moines of the new program, Alcoholics Anonymous.
Within a month or two, program officials persuaded Fautsch to start an AA program in Dubuque.
That helped Fautsch, certainly, but it especially helped the hundreds if not thousands who attended local AA meetings, who heard him speak at state and national conferences, and who, in their own struggle toward sobriety, received quiet words of personal support, be it in a retail shop, on the street or a courthouse corridor.
Among those beneficiaries was county employee Jan Hess.“He continued to find something in everybody that came there (to AA meetings),” she said of Fautsch. “He made them feel good about themselves.”
Fautsch was instrumental in the establishment of an alcoholism treatment center at what is today MercyOne Medical Center Dubuque and served on the Iowa Governor’s Commission on Alcoholism from 1961 to 1976.
Though his dedication toward overcoming the disease of alcoholism took much of his time and attention, and was central to his selection for the First Citizen Award, it was not all Fautsch did. He also had a family, law practice and community commitments.
His many civic and professional contributions included service on various boards, including Mercy; county, state and national bar associations; Civil Service Commission; Loras College Alumni Association; Dubuque Golf & Country Club; Knights of Columbus; and Elks Lodge. For many of those entities, he served as president or chairman.
When Fautsch died in 1989 at age 80, Jan Hess, who herself would later receive the TH First Citizen Award, told the TH this about Louis Fautsch: “He was a purely delightful human being, a very kind person who cared so much about every one of us.”