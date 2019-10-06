If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
In today’s incarnation of “fake news,” that adage couldn’t be more true, and might even be expanded to include:
• If it sounds too BAD to be true…
• If it sounds too STUPID to be true…
• If it sounds too WEIRD to be true…
I could go on, but you get the idea. These days, navigating the fragmented media landscape, especially online, requires a little more work than it did when Walter Cronkite, “the most trusted man in America,” ruled the airwaves.
Many of us got spoiled and lazy back then, but misinformation – from propaganda to yellow journalism – is nothing new. It actually pre-dates the internet, the broadcast media and the printing press by millennia.
What’s a news consumer to do when it feels like you can’t trust anyone?
Well, maybe it’s time to dust off those critical thinking skills and become a more active reader, viewer or clicker.
Here are 10 tips to protect yourself against misinformation of all types:
1) Get educated. You don’t have to take a college course to gain a better understanding of why and how misinformation works to undermine news consumers.
Google it. In 20 minutes of reading, you’ll learn a lot about the history, causes and types of misinformation; the tools and techniques used by purveyors of “fake news;” how social media works to propagate misinformation; and how to identify the latest scams and propaganda campaigns.
2) Get your news from more than one source. If you’re relying on one news outlet for all your information, you’re probably not getting the whole story and you might even be getting played.
3) Separate opinion from fact. Just because you disagree with someone’s opinion or interpretation doesn’t make it “fake.”
Likewise, people tend to accept misinformation as fact when it supports notions they already share. Opinions can change. Facts can’t.
4) Consider the source. Just because it quacks like a duck doesn’t make it a duck.
If you don’t recognize the source, proceed with caution. Get yourself in the habit of vetting every new source of information you happen upon.
Take a few moments to look at the internet address for signs that it’s temporary or suspicious. Click around a bit to some of the other articles on the site. Are there even other articles? Do they have bylines and identified sources? Are the articles all on the same topic?
Google the name of the news source. See any warnings about scams, partisan agendas, or other critical reviews? Don’t share the information until you’ve confirmed it from another source you trust.
5) Consider the source’s source. Even legitimate news outlets can get the story wrong or be duped by unreliable sources. Are sources identified? Do they appear unbiased and objective? Does the article corroborate the facts with more than one source?
6) Think critically, even when you trust the source. As Ronald Reagan famously said: “Trust but verify.”
Just because a good friend or beloved relative re-tweeted it, doesn’t make it true.
7) Question motives. If the article seems to be advocating for a particular cause or convincing you to buy something, believe something or do something, consider what’s in it for the messenger.
8) Get the joke. Satire and parody are common on the internet and throughout our culture. Part of your vetting process should be knowing if the source’s job is to inform or entertain.
9) When in doubt, look it up. There are several reliable websites dedicated to fact checking. TruthOrFiction.com and Snopes.com are two old reliable sources for identifying various scams and urban legends. The Associated Press (APnews.com/APFactCheck) is a trusted source of fact checking in politics and current events.
Just remember to vet your fact-checking source in the same way you would vet a news source – the internet is full of wolves in sheep’s clothing.
10) If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. But then, you probably already know that.