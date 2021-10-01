One of the greatest things Her magazine does each year, partnering with BizTimes.biz, is recognize outstanding women making outstanding contributions that make an impact on our community. It culminates in special recognition in both of these publications, along with an awards ceremony and breakfast, this year set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room.
It’s a painstaking process, as there always are more incredible women nominated by their peers than there are awards to go around. And in our fourth year, 2021 has continued to prove to be a pivotal moment in history and one that saw women — as they so often do — going above and beyond in their efforts to step up.
I can’t think of a better example than this year’s Woman of the Year.
Since 1985, the health of the community has been front and center for Mary Rose Corrigan, who began her work in the City of Dubuque’s health services department before becoming the public health specialist, a role she has maintained since 1989.
Aside from tackling everything from environmental health to community preparedness and serving as the driving force behind Crescent Community Health Center, the COVID-19 pandemic broke new ground.
Serving as a leader on the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team, Corrigan has played a pivotal role in the county’s response to the pandemic as a liaison between local health care providers and schools, as well as city, county and state public health officials. She also has been instrumental in establishing and expanding COVID-19 testing capacity, and she played a major role in COVID-19 vaccinations in Dubuque County.
Kelly Breitbach is honored as our Woman of Innovation for her role at A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co.’s innovation center. There, she leads a dynamic team that’s primary effort is focused on troubleshooting new solutions for its core customers. Breitbach’s creativity,
forward-thinking edge and motivated spirit have contributed toward the innovation center’s key role in not only company performance but also culture.
Another honoree is Judy Faulhaber. Known fondly throughout the community as “the bagel lady,” the co-owner of Big Apple Bagels has leveraged the business as a way to give back to a variety of organizations making a difference throughout Dubuque. Appropriately nominated as our Woman Who Makes a Difference, she was an obvious choice for her longtime commitment to creating awareness and support surrounding these organizations.
And lastly, we always honor an up-and-comer in the community who is on the cusp of greatness and who we believe will only have bigger and better things to offer. As the equity coordinator for the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Clara Lopez Ortiz has been instrumental to the organization’s equity initiative. She champions the value of equity for all, in addition to coordinating diversity, equity and inclusion training and the organization’s outreach efforts through programs such as Inclusive Dubuque, the Dubuque Multicultural Guide and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Toolkit.
In the first half of this edition, we also highlight a new book authored by local women from Dubuque’s Challenge to Change that’s aiming to make a big difference in the lives of youth through the practice of mindfulness.
Additionally, we offer tips on how to decorate and organize your home for fall, an autumn-inspired food recipe, a nod to your health for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the trick behind creating a timeless fashion statement.
In the second half, don’t miss our annual Salute to Women advertising component, profiling women from local businesses across the tri-states.