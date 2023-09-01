Did you know that by turning your pillowcase inside out and sticking your arms in the corners of the cloth, you can put the case on your pillow in one sweeping motion?
Or, by flipping your clothes inside-out before washing them helps maintain their color.
There seems to be a lot of power in the inside-out method.
This inside-out hack can apply to more than just linens. Give a baby beets for lunch and see what you get when you change its diaper.
Your thoughts follow the same process. What you put into your mind will show outwardly in your emotions and behaviors.
Positive Psychology (14 Benefits of Practicing Gratitude (Incl. Journaling)(positivepsychology.com) published an article with a list of physical improvements to the human body when gratitude is practiced.
Some of the benefits include:
• Better physical health.
• Better sleep.
• Less fatigue.
• Lower levels of cellular inflammation.
Being grateful and creating a gratitude list is an example of “what goes in will come out.” When I think about all I am grateful for, my emotions are peaceful and happy. My behaviors follow suit as I smile and thank my friends and mentors for how they have helped me succeed.
The same is true for negative thoughts.
Dr. Joe Dispenza says this process is biological.
“Every time we have a thought, we make a chemical,” he said. “If we have good thoughts, we make chemicals that make us feel good. And if we have negative thoughts, we make chemicals that make us feel exactly the way we are thinking.”
How do you think about yourself? Is it uplifting and empowering, or does it tear you down?
• “I’m not qualified for that promotion.”
• “I have failed my family. I’m not a good mom.”
• “I can’t do this.”
There might be tidbits of truth in these statements. Maybe you do need more experience or education for a new job role. Maybe you did let your family down. Maybe you don’t have the strength to perform a particular task. But this does not define you. Imagine how liberating it would feel if you took control of your thoughts and turned those negative emotions into positive ones.
Let’s turn our negative thought statements around.
• “I’m not qualified for that promotion yet.”
• “I failed my family yesterday with an unpopular dinner recipe. It won’t happen two nights in a row.”
• “I can do this with the help of my leader.”
I feel more empowered reading these new thoughts. I feel energized to do the behaviors that will bring me success. The next time a negative thought creeps into your mind, turn it inside-out.
Kathie Rotz is an executive leadership coach and speaker with Unity Consulting and the author of “You Have Superpowers” online learning program.