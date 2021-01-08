If you’re going to think positive during a pandemic, then one thing you should add to your list is self-care. And Faces MedSpa aims to help with that.
Daniel Givens, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, and his staff have been in their new office home on Cedar Cross Road for a little more than a year. The practice offers a number of spa-type treatments, as well as medical services.
Given’s facial surgery practice includes both surgical and non-surgical procedures, such as lifts and reconstructive procedures. On the spa side, an R.N. and a team of estheticians offer a slate of services designed to have you looking and feeling your best.
Whether it’s a hydrafacial, dermal infusion, microderm abrasion, chemical peel, dermaplaning or laser treatment, the Faces MedSpa staff prides itself on guiding patients through the process.
“That’s really the strength of our estheticians,” Givens said. “They’re here to educate, not just to sell or to provide treatment.”
Kim Nordlie has been a laser specialist since 2004.
“The patients are in really awesome hands with her,” Givens said. “She provides a really nice experience, start to finish. She also has the skill of being able to read the skin.”
Laser treatments are used for a number of concerns people might have, including dark spots, age spots, sunspots, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, broken blood vessels or spider veins. Laser hair removal also is a popular procedure.
“We have ten lasers,” Nordlie said. “Each one does something different, so we really have the full spectrum of something for everybody.”
Givens estimated that about half of his medical practice falls in the cosmetic category, and he’s seen an uptick in that area since COVID-19 hit in the spring.
“People are seeing themselves more (with Zoom meetings), so facial plastics have become more popular,” he said. “Whether it’s the Zoom neck phenomenon or whatever reason, I would say that right now more than 50% of my time is spent doing cosmetic procedures or evaluations or treatments.”
Givens added that colleagues around the country are having similar experiences.
“We’re all pleasantly surprised,” he said. “It’s not what we would have guessed when the pandemic started. We worried about closing our doors.”
Givens said the majority of his patients are women, but he appreciates the male patients who come into the practice.
“I enjoy treating male patients, because it’s often an area we don’t a good enough job of taking care of ourselves,” he said. “But for women who appreciate the anti-aging process and trying to intervene and do something to take care of themselves, it’s a nice experience, and that’s where the spa treatment meets the medical sphere.”
Esthetician Anna Kierstein works with fellow estheticians Nordlie and Marsha Fiegen, as well as registered nurse Patty Herther.
“I personally do face, neck and décolletage,” said Kierstein, who has been a professional in the field for almost 16 years.
The pampering experience begins with beverages and making the patient comfortable before treatment begins.
“I always like to do a really thorough cleanse and use a warm towel, which patients love,” Kierstein said. “We have spa music going in the background. If the treatment allows, we’ll dim the lights in the room. At the end, I’ll do a little facial lymphatic massage.”
Givens said the ultimate goal of his practice, both on the medical and cosmetic side, is one of approachability and education.
“Especially now, people are concerned and worried and scared about a lot of things,” he said. “We want them to have someplace to go where they feel good about themselves. We also want to provide an environment where they can ask questions and learn more in a safe environment. We have treatments that run the full range, and we’re fortunate to have that. So we’re here to help the patient attain their goals, whatever they might be.”
