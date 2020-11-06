The holiday season can be a stressful time of the year for most people.
But with these easy-to-copy holiday outfits, there is one thing you don’t have to worry about: What you’re going to wear.
1. High waist skirt + plaid shirt + heels + statement necklace
If you already have a closet full of casual plaid tops, all you have to do is pair them with a poofy skirt to make it holiday ready. Feel free to switch out the heels for flats.
2. Sequin skirt + plaid shirt + cable knit sweater + animal print coat
Show off your styling ability by pairing together different textures and prints for an eye-catching ensemble.
3. Leather leggings + plaid shirt + faux fur vest + heels + pearl necklace
If sequins aren’t your thing, an edgy leather legging is going to be right up your alley. Leather toughens up any look, while the plaid shirt keeps it season-appropriate.
4. Skinny jeans + sweater + blanket scarf + boots
Want to be comfortable (and cute) for all that yummy food? Oversized sweaters will hide any extra portions you help yourself to, and a big scarf can double as your blanket when it’s time to curl up with a hot drink.
5. Black turtleneck + striped skirt + tights + heels + leopard print coat
What might seem like a simple look at first becomes anything but that when paired with a statement faux fur coat.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.