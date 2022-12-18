The Christmas tree was a scrub cedar hacked from the edge of the woods that bordered the farm.

Big-bulbed lights, strung in barber pole fashion, generated almost as much heat as the nearby wood stove. Yellowed Christmas cards, saved through the years and perched like doves in the untrimmed branches, served as ornaments.

Note: This column appeared previously in the TH.

