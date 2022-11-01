About 77% of the state’s corn crop had been harvested as of Sunday — along with about 94% of soybeans — after an abnormally wet week for the eastern half of the state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

An average of about two-thirds of an inch of rain fell across Iowa last week, yet farmers had an average of about six days during the week that were suitable for field work, the USDA reported Monday.

