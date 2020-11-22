News in your town

6 tips for navigating the holidays if you took a financial hit this year

Longtime Dubuque doctor remembered for lasting impact on patients, co-workers, family

'Humble' Dyersville manufacturer employs nearly 250, creates products with prominent placement worldwide

How hard has COVID hit American museums? A new survey predicts a grim future

Apartment landlords lure renters with more freebies

The case for shopping on Black Friday in 2020

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

88 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 1 more death in Jones County

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

FIFA seeks better tech for offside, cheaper video review

Best Buy partners with Instacart to offer expanded same-day delivery

Guebert: A challenging year, but an unforgettable Thanksgiving

France postpones 'Black Friday' to help locked-down shops

Ambassador visits Canadians detained in China in Huawei case

Maquoketa Walmart to temporarily close for sanitizing

Unpredictable holiday season in store for area’s tourism leaders, retailers

Weekly commodity wrap-up

Maquoketa Walmart to temporarily close for sanitizing

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3.6%, among lowest in U.S.

Mnuchin denies he's trying to hinder incoming administration

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

GM: New batteries cut electric car costs, increase range

Southwest, United Airlines see weak demand over holidays, 1Q

Stocks rise amid investors’ tug of war between hope, fear

U.S. mortgage rates fall to new lows

Dyersville council OKs development agreement worth up to $3.9 million

Peosta manufacturer begins $2 million expansion

Dubuque bakery closes after petition from neighbors, permit issues

Boeing Max to fly again almost 2 years after deadly crashes

Business news in brief

Dubuque bakery closing today after petition from neighbors, permit issues

PDC movie theater receives pandemic-related grant funds

Another booming quarter for Walmart, but sales are slowing

Isolated Americans spend at home; Home Depot beats expectations

Weak October sales gain spreads some holiday unease

Stocks fall as virus worries pause rally

DRA pledges $410,000 in additional funds, bringing total nonprofit support to $1 million in 2020

Stocks fall as virus worries pause rally

PDC movie theater receives pandemic-related grant funds

Galena Area Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners

Cited repeatedly, Dubuque brewery owner takes stand against city mask mandate

Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese Seiyu supermarket

Home Depot reunites with HD Supply in deal valued at $8B

Dow returns to record as stocks rise on vaccine hopes