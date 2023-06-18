Everywhere you look on the sun-drenched Stockholm streets you see blue and yellow. Blue sky, blue water and the powder-blue field of the Swedish flag dominate in all directions.

Bobbing in these blue seas are islands of fair-haired Swedes hiking, biking, boating and walking on or alongside the wharf of the city’s best people-watching street, Strandvägen. The bright yellow Nordic cross on waving Swedish flags adds to the luster.

