After plowing through a new, 57-page USDA report titled “Concentration and Competition in U.S. Agribusiness,” I asked an agronomist friend who had also read the report why it seemed that its writers used so much “hem-and-haw” language in analyzing, for example, the rise of today’s powerful seed companies.

“I’m less interested in the authors’ conclusions and opinions,” the friend emailed back, “and more interested in the data they show. I think it’s up to those of us outside USDA-ERS” — the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service — “to interpret the data in a manner that’s less favorable to corporate agribusinesses.”

Recommended for you

Guebert’s column appears weekly in dozens of publications. Past columns and contact information are posted at farmandfoodfile.com.