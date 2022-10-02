In 2018, 12 million Californians voted, by a 63%-to-37% majority, to establish minimum welfare standards for livestock and poultry products — chiefly eggs, pork and veal — sold in the nation’s most populous state.

The initiative, called Proposition 12, was an emphatic endorsement of two previous actions (one by voters in 2008; the other by the state Legislature in 2010) on California animal welfare standards. Their collective effect was to ban California businesses from selling “eggs and uncooked pork and veal” from “animals housed in ways” that did not meet the new state standards.

Guebert’s column appears weekly. More information: farmandfoodfile.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.