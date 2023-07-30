The one certainty about the Ukrainian-Russian war is that there is little certainty. Even with Russia’s recent history of aggression, few predicted outright war. Then, when it came, no one predicted Russia would so badly misplay its opening gambit. And who could have foreseen a former television comedian rallying his out-manned, out-gunned citizenry to meet every bloody challenge and incredibly, reverse the field on the invaders?

Past events suggested that the next big event would also be a surprise but — surprise! — it was just Vladimir Putin being Vladimir Putin: He pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal to keep an estimated 40 million metric tons (mmt) of 2023 Ukrainian grain from the world’s 600 million hungry.

Guebert’s column appears weekly in dozens of publications. Past columns and contact information are posted at farmandfoodfile.com.

