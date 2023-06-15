Mark Stevens is always looking for ways to keep life interesting.
The 68-year-old moved from Arizona to Dubuque five years ago to be closer to family, and as he adjusted to Dubuque life, he started searching for more extracurricular opportunities in the community.
In 2020, he discovered volunteer opportunities with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“I was scrolling online when I stumbled across something saying volunteers were needed to monitor eagles’ nests, and I thought that was interesting,” Stevens said.
Stevens is one of nearly 200 volunteers from the Iowa DNR’s Volunteer Wildlife Monitoring Program (VWMP), which assists wildlife biologists with surveying over 800 non-game wildlife species in Iowa.
The program began in 1991, starting with a frog and toad call survey, which requires volunteers across all Iowa counties to visit wetland sites to identify different frog and toad species by their sound and call.
Joan Lentz, of Dubuque, helps survey frog and toad calls.
Lentz said nature has fascinated her since she was a child, but wasn’t able to truly pursue the passion until her kids grew up and she retired.
“Volunteering makes my summer more enjoyable,” she said. “Doing this has made me more aware of my surroundings when I’m in nature ... now I get excited when I hear a frog call.”
The VWMP’s bald-eagle monitoring program started in 2010. Volunteers like Stevens receive assignments to specific eagle nests in the county, which they visit three separate times from March to June and report on the activity and number of chicks in each nest.
Stephanie Shepherd, a wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Diversity Program, said volunteers are crucial in ensuring the DNR’s data on species is accurate.
“These species have been identified as subjects of these surveys because they are of concern and have some conservation challenges,” Shepherd said. “Volunteers make lots of discoveries, and they share things with us that are valuable from a standpoint of understanding the general biology of the species.”
In addition to the bald eagle and frog and toad surveys, the Iowa DNR also offers acoustical bat monitoring as a volunteer opportunity.
Stevens initially considered volunteering for the other surveys the DNR offered but liked the idea of monitoring eagle nests.
One of Stevens’ nests he monitors is located on Heritage Trail just outside Epworth, Iowa. He said one of his favorite activities is to bring a lawn chair to a stream near the trail and relax while monitoring the nest.
“I just go chill out there,” he said. “It gives me a reason to get out of the house, load up my supplies and go set out in nature and observe.”
Kaytlan Moeller, an outreach coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation and a partner with the volunteer program, said volunteers are crucial for academic research and county conservation boards.
“Volunteers support the initiatives of conservation boards across the state due to many conversation organizations having low staff numbers year-round, so it wouldn’t be possible without volunteers to be able to help contribute to the DNR’s larger purpose,” Moeller said.
All volunteers are required to turn in their findings to the DNR by August 31.
Stevens said he feels proud about working as a volunteer because DNR relies on him to have his reports done thoroughly and turned in on time.
“I’m no expert on bird monitoring. I just love doing it,” he said.