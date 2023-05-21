WASHINGTON — House and Senate members writing the 2023 Farm Bill face pressure to do more to accommodate specialty crops, an array of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery plants and flowers that account for less than 10% of acres in production.
The cause also has a powerful advocate in Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., who is quick to note Michigan’s production of specialty crops ranging from apples to squash and who wants to expand the Agriculture Department services and programs available to the sector.
Stabenow and ranking member John Boozman, R-Ark., along with House Agriculture Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and ranking member David Scott, D-Ga., are overseeing the effort to update the Farm Bill that expires Sept. 30.
Unlike the commodity crops such as corn and soybeans that dominate agriculture policy and have publicly available benchmark prices, specialty crops are often produced and sold in niche markets or by contract. Production can be labor-intensive.
Kam Quarles, co-chair of the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance and CEO of the National Potato Council, said the Farm Bill overall doesn’t reflect the farm gate value to the country from the basically 300 different crops that are under the specialty crop banner. He noted the importance of fruits and vegetables in dietary guidelines and events such as the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health that raised the profile of the industry.
“Clearly, there is a beneficial message for specialty crops under that increasing focus over nutrition, healthy diet, all those kinds of things. That’s a tail wind broadly for the specialty crop industry, given what we produce,” Quarles said in an interview.
The industry wants lawmakers to authorize funds for research into automation and mechanization, raise an income threshold that currently limits eligibility for some USDA programs, promote exports, provide subsidized crop insurance tailored to specialty crops, and give greater access to conservation and disaster assistance.
“What Congress includes in the next Farm Bill is crucial to the produce industry in Texas and throughout the U.S.,” Bret Erickson, senior vice president of Little Bear Produce in Edinburgh, Texas, said at a House Agriculture Committee hearing in March.
Erickson, who also spoke for the Texas International Produce Association, the Texas Vegetable Association and the International Fresh Produce Association, said Little Bear raises 40 commodity crops on 6,000 acres spread across Texas, New Mexico, Georgia, New Jersey, Peru and Mexico.
He put the labor shortage high on his list, calling it a “national security food crisis.”
Growers have warned for years that they would lose market share to imported goods because they couldn’t meet demand without a steady source of labor. They want the Farm Bill to authorize funding for research and development that could automate and mechanize planting, harvesting and processing.
In February, the USDA’s forecast for agricultural imports showed annual 2.8% growth from 2022 to 2032 in horticultural goods, the largest component of which is fresh fruits and vegetables.
“We are now more dependent on foreign-grown produce than we have ever been in the history of this country,” Erickson said. “Both parties seem to agree that it’s OK that imported produce is surpassing American-grown in the grocery store and that U.S. specialty crop growers have been placed into an uneven playing field that favors foreign producers.”
The 2018 Farm Bill directed the agriculture secretary to establish an export technical assistance program for specialty crops.
Quarles praised the program for providing experts who helped the potato industry successfully challenge restrictions in Mexico that had limited market access for U.S. fresh potatoes for 25 years. Expanded potato exports to Mexico began last year.
