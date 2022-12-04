While his Republican House colleagues were fighting for votes — and party majority — a week after the Nov. 8 midterm election, Pennsylvania incumbent Glenn Thompson, the ranking GOP member of the House Ag Committee, was basking in the glow of another blowout reelection.

His hammering, 40-point win wasn’t his biggest. That came in 2020, when he won his sixth term by a crushing 47 points. Even then-President Donald J. Trump, running for reelection, couldn’t top that; Trump won Thompson’s district by “just” 43 points.

Guebert’s column appears weekly in dozens of publications. Past columns, supporting documents, and contact information are posted at farmandfoodfile.com.

