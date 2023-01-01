The future is easily predictable, especially if you have access to a photocopier and a fax machine.

At least that was the successful business plan of a central Illinois neighbor who, for decades, maintained she had received the “gift” of clairvoyance after surviving a lightning strike. Once word of her talent spread, our one-stoplight, no-railroad town became a hub for people “who needed to know.”

Guebert’s column appears weekly in dozens of publications. Past columns, supporting documents, and contact information are posted at farmandfoodfile.com.

