Long before presidential campaigns cost a billion dollars and the Capitol Hill press corps obsessed daily over who’s up and who’s down, Congress worked together to resolve controversial national issues.

For example, from May to September 1972, Democratic and Republican members of the House of Representatives and Senate held 40 meetings to hammer out legislation to address America’s growing problem with water pollution. Forty.

Recommended for you

Guebert’s column appears weekly in dozens of publications. Past columns, supporting documents, and contact information are posted at farmandfoodfile.com.