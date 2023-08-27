Even before Congress returns from its five-week, no-work period to its usual three-day weeks of little work, Republicans in both chambers are already signaling global markets, the White House and congressional colleagues that their return will bring no 2023 Farm Bill and no 2024 federal budget by the two laws’ drop-dead date, Sept. 30.

It’s not news that both efforts were bumping against hard deadlines. It is news, though, that any attempt at either has been pre-emptively rejected six solid weeks before both expire.

