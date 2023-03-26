Nearly drowned out in all the farm group cheering that U.S. ag exports hit a record-high $196 billion last year was the inarguable fact that U.S. ag imports also hit a record-high, $199 billion, or $3 billion more than ag exports.

That’s right, sports fans: During its biggest ag export year ever — when the value of American ag exports grew an astonishing $19.5 billion, or 11%, over 2021 — the value of U.S. ag imports grew by $28 billion, or 16%.

Guebert’s column appears weekly in dozens of publications in the U.S. and Canada. Past columns, supporting documents and contact information are posted at farmandfoodfile.com.

