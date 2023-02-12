Winter’s icy winds, stinging snow, and below-zero temperatures finally found our slice of the upper Midwest late last month. Unlike northern winters of the past, this Arctic blast was a quick slap of shattering cold followed by a warm, 40-degree hug of sunshine to melt its accompanying snow and icy heart.

A fast, almost 50-degree-turnaround in temperature isn’t anything new to this aging southern Illinois farm boy. Mild winters — and, granted, sultry summers — defined the bottom third of the Prairie State during my youth. In fact, I never knew farmland froze solid during the Illinois winter until I migrated 200 miles north to the Big U.

Guebert’s column appears weekly in dozens of publications. Past columns and contact information are posted at farmandfoodfile.com.

