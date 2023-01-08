As 2023 searches for a toehold, both the commodities and securities markets continue on the paths plowed for them by last year’s larger-than-expected inflation, Russia’s brutal war, a likely surge in the global pandemic and a growing power vacuum in American politics.

Securities markets hated 2022’s bad news and most market indices hit yearly highs in early January. After that, it was mostly downhill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, for example, fell 9% last year. A broader market measure, the S&P 500, lost 19.4% of its value and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up a gutting 33.1%.

Guebert’s column appears weekly in dozens of publications. Past columns, supporting documents, and contact information are posted at farmandfoodfile.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.