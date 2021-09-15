A group of impactful and inspiring young professionals was honored Wednesday morning at the Telegraph Herald’s Rising Star Awards.
The 12 recipients of this year’s awards were recognized during a ceremony that took place at the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room.
The event was highlighted by a speech from Wes Hartig, a 2019 Rising Star and CEO of MedOne. As attendees applauded the 2021 class of Rising Stars, Hartig encouraged the recipients to reflect on ways they could make small but impactful contributions to those around them.
"You don't have to be Mother Teresa. You don't have to clear your calendar. All you have to do is find a small act in five minutes that might add a large value to people's lives. You can also be proactive in your interactions with family, friends and co-workers. Take time to make an introduction, learn a new skill, send a handwritten letter."
Hartig defined the recipients as "high-performing givers," crediting honorees' career achievements, along with their ability to balance community involvement with their commitment to family.
He shared the well-circulated story of a philosophy professor who stood before a class, pouring rocks into a jar and inquiring whether the jar was full. When the class contended it was, the professor continued adding pebbles, sand and two cans of beer to the jar, filling the remaining space.
"The rocks are the most important things -- your family, your health, the things you'd be destroyed if you lost," Hartig said. "The pebbles are material possessions -- your job, your house, your car. The sand is the small stuff. If you put all of your energy and time into the small stuff, you'll have no time for the things that matter most. And the beer? No matter how full your jar is, you always should leave room for a couple beers."
The following individuals were honored as 2021 Rising Stars:
- Brian Davis, vice president at Cottingham and Butler.
- Ellen Goodmann Miller, community and resource development specialist, Gronen; principal/consultant, Hawks Goodmann & Associates.
- Gisella Aitken-Shadle, district adult education and literacy development director at Northeast Iowa Community College.
- Amanda Iburg, marketing specialist, Verena Street Coffee; bridal consultant, Zazou’s Bridal Boutique & Tuxedos.
- Lauren Minert, human resources manager, Kunkel and Associates.
- Jared McGovern, curator of conservation programs at National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.
- Zach Hodge, executive vice president of operations at Hodge.
- Andy Link, owner of Link Hydraulic.
- Corey Young, multicultural adviser, University of Wisconsin-Platteville; founder Key City Pride.
- Danielle Moore, manager, global parts order fulfillment C&F/JDPS, John Deere.
- Eva Schmid, founder, Lotus Marketing Co.
- Katie Thomas, president, Honkamp Krueger & Co.