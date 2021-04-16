EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — One lane of Julien Dubuque Bridge will be closed for a large portion of next week for bridge cleaning.
The bridge’s eastbound lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday starting Monday, April 19, according to Iowa Department of Transportation resident construction engineer Hugh Holak. The work is expected to be completed in five days — six at the most, he said.
During that time, eastbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 61/151 over the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge before using Wisconsin 11 and Wisconsin/Illinois 35 to get back to U.S. 20 in East Dubuque.
The bridge cleaning work is routine, Holak said.
He confirmed that no lengthy closure is planned for the bridge, despite notices that were issued that indicated that work could last until May 28. The eastbound lane of Julien Dubuque Bridge had been closed on weekdays for most of the past two summers.