RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — A portion of U.S. 52 was closed in Dubuque County following a semi rollover accident outside Rickardsville on Monday.
U.S. 52 was expected to be closed to through traffic from east of Rickardsville to Holy Cross likely for the rest of the day Monday, Iowa State Patrol District 10 public resource officer Jon Stickney said.
The highway closure was put in place soon after the accident occurred at noon, and was expected to remain closed until some time between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m., he said.
The extended highway closure was to ensure the area is safe, he said. The semi included a tank of anhydrous ammonia, a potentially deadly substance. Several homes in Rickardsvillle near the accident were also evacuated.
“It can affect the human body very quickly, from extreme burns to lung issues,” Stickney said.
He noted that anhydrous ammonia is a heavy substance, meaning it travels low to the ground instead of spreading through the air.
While the incident is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol, Stickney said the semi was the only vehicle involved in the accident.
No injuries were reported in the incident, he said, though the driver was taken to a Dubuque hospital as a precautionary measure.