MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Water has been restored in the City of Maquoketa following a power outage at the water towers on Monday. A city-wide boil advisory is in effect until further notice, according to city officials.
After a major water system failure, there is potential for bacterial or other contamination of water. Maquoketa residents are recommended to boil water before drinking or cooking with it.
Water should be brought to a boil for one minute to kill bacteria and other organisms. Tap water can be used for bathing and other similar purposes.
Officials advise that if water is discolored, residents should let it run until clear. A city press release states that if water won’t flow from certain faucets, residents should remove and clean the faucet screen, allowing water to run through the faucet before putting the screen back in place.
The boil advisory will be in place until bacteria samples confirm the water meets all regulatory standards, likely sometime today, according to the release.
Any questions regarding the interruption of water service can be directed to Jeff Bodenhofer, local manager at Alliance Water, at 563-652-4881.