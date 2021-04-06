MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A man was found dead in a park just outside of Manchester on Monday.
The Delaware County Sheriff's Department has not released the name of the man found in Bailey's Ford Park but reported that he was 82 years old.
Authorities were called at about 12:50 p.m. Monday about a dead person in the water. Upon arrival, they found him facedown in Spring Branch Creek at the north end of the park.
The man had been fishing at the park when he entered the water, according to a press release.
“His fishing pole and ballcap were located on the edge of the bank just upstream from where his body was found,” it states.
Authorities said the creek was about 2 feet deep in that area and the shoreline has numerous large rocks along the bank. It is unclear why the man entered the creek. An autopsy will be performed.