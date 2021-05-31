MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The City of Maquoketa is experiencing a major water plant power issue, officials announced this morning.
Most Maquoketa residents will be without water today for much of the day. Some locations might have some low pressure water, and residents are asked to conserve that water.
The Maquoketa Police Department said in a Facebook post that the city's Water Department is working on the issue, but a repair crew will need to respond from central Iowa. Officials are uncertain when power to the towers will be restored.