FARLEY, Iowa — Authorities said a man fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley.
The Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle at 11:24 p.m. near U.S. 20 and Sullivan Road, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, which assisted at the scene.
“As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle,” a press release states.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The release states that officers rendered aid and requested medical assistance. Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Authorities said they would release the name of the man at 6 a.m. today, to allow time for family notification.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the traffic stop was related to an attempt to locate a possible intoxicated driver.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident.
