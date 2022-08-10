Fishler trial
Buy Now

Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, talks with his attorney Steve Drahozal during his trial held at the Dubuque County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Fishler is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque. Williamson was found dead in her home on July 15, 2021.

 Dave Kettering

Attorneys delivered opening statements and examined their first witnesses this morning in the first-degree murder trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque.

Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque.

Tags

Recommended for you