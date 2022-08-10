Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, talks with his attorney Steve Drahozal during his trial held at the Dubuque County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Fishler is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque. Williamson was found dead in her home on July 15, 2021.
Attorneys delivered opening statements and examined their first witnesses this morning in the first-degree murder trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque.
Court documents state that on July 15, 2021, Kathleen M. McCarthy, Williamson’s niece and Fishler’s girlfriend, asked a neighbor, Mindy Fagen, to check on Williamson after not hearing from her for a day.
Fagen found Williamson dead in her residence, lying just inside her back door with a roll of carpet over her head and her jewelry missing. An autopsy found Williamson’s cause of death to be “multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head."
Fishler was the last person to see Williamson alive at her residence on July 14, 2021.
Attorneys from the prosecution and defense presented starkly different pictures of the case this morning in their opening statements.
"This is a case about the defendant needing money," said Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand. "(Fishler) took her jewelry and her money. He got rid of the shoes he was wearing and washed his clothes. … Then he paid his late rent with over $600 in cash and went to the casino."
He said the prosecution plans to show Fishler's purported motive and how he allegedly pawned thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in the days following Williamson's death.
Defense attorney Leigha Lattner contradicted Hammerand's claims, saying the trial was based on a "charge of convenience" and pointing out that the state had not found a murder weapon.
"Mr. Fishler has been charged … because he is the convenient suspect," she told the jury. "What's going to be important for you to pay attention to is the evidence the state has versus what they think that they have."
Two witnesses have taken the stand so far today -- Fagen and Dubuque Police Officer Isaiah Hoff, who was the first officer on the scene.
In her testimony, Fagen described the day she received several calls and messages from McCarthy asking her to check on Williamson. She said it was strange, as Fagen had met McCarthy just once before.
When she checked the back door, it wasn't completely latched shut. She said this was strange, as Williamson always locked her doors, even if she was just out doing yard work.
"I had to push on the (back) door, and there was a weight up against the door," said Fagen, doing her best to hold back tears. "When I looked down, I saw her slippers, so I knew she was lying there."
After authorities arrived, McCarthy and Fishler pulled up separately and parked in Fagen's driveway. McCarthy went over to Williamson's house, while Fishler sat outside Fagen's residence.
Fagen said Fishler kept asking her questions about Williamson's condition, but she told him he should go talk to the police. When he went up to rub his face, she said, she noticed white paint near his elbow and what looked like redness and scratches around his neck.
As jurors heard the 911 call Fagen made that day, both Fishler and Fagen could be seen wiping away tears.
Hoff described arriving on scene in his testimony, and members of the jury were shown body camera footage of him arriving and searching the home.
The footage showed Williamson lying dead on the floor with her head covered by brown carpet and blood pooling around her. It also showed puddles of white paint that had been spilled near the stairs.
"It was evident to me immediately that something suspicious was going on," he said.
Court took a break for lunch and will reconvene around 1:15 p.m.