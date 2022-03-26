A Dubuque man was found guilty of attempted murder and domestic assault charges on Friday afternoon following a jury trial in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Reginald E. Stewart, 32, of Dubuque, was convicted of attempted murder, domestic assault with intent to cause serious injury, domestic assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, domestic assault causing injury and willful injury causing serious injury.
He was found not guilty of first-degree kidnapping.
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 3, 2021, when police said Stewart assaulted Jill M. Hantelmann, 38, with whom he shared a residence.
Court documents state that police obtained a video showing blood “throughout the residence” and a pair of brass knuckles in a bathtub. In response, officers conducted a welfare check.
Officers first called Hantelmann and spoke to her over the phone. Responding to officers’ questions, Hantelmann at first told officers that she was not home and said she wasn’t being held against her will, but officers said she hesitated at the question, documents state.
Hantelmann eventually acknowledged she was at home and allowed officers inside, where police found her with “numerous, deep lacerations across her body,” court documents state. Inside, police located Stewart, as well as Hantelmann’s now 10-year-old son.
Hantelmann was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital where she was treated for deep lacerations on her head, face and leg, as well as numerous other abrasions and scratches, documents state.
Police said Stewart had dried blood on his clothing and body and a pair of brass knuckles in his pocket. They also found blood throughout the residence.
Stewart was arrested on charges of third or subsequent offense domestic assault and willful injury, having prior domestic abuse assault convictions in 2015 and 2017.
In a motion filed Jan. 3, Stewart’s charges were amended to include attempted murder and two counts of child endangerment stemming from the December incident.
Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall prosecuted the four-day trial before District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.