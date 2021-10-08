PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- A Prairie du Chien man was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for the death of a 3-year-old boy.
Chase M. Harville, 30, of Prairie du Chien, was sentenced in Crawford County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. Following his prison term, he must serve 10 years of extended supervision.
Harville cried while addressing Judge Robert VanDeHey during his sentencing hearing, speaking at length about his remorse for his actions.
"I just wish it didn’t end this way," Harville said. "I would give my life for his for him to come back and be with his family. I’m sorry for all the grief and pain everybody deals with on a regular basis."
Harville's prison sentence for this charge will be served after he completes his sentence in an unrelated case. His current sentence is set to end in July 2023. As a condition of his extended supervision in this case, Harville must also pay $7,600 in restitution, undergo drug testing and not have any contact with children without permission.
Authorities previously reported that Harville was watching the 3-year-old boy and his siblings at a residence on Crawford County N in rural Prairie du Chien while their mother was at work on July 10, 2020.
The young boy was heard trying to sneak cookies in the early hours of the morning, Harville previously told authorities. Harville lifted the boy up by his hair and told him he had to ask permission for cookies.
When the boy began to whine, Harville again grabbed the child by the hair and threw him towards the couch, according to authorities. The boy hit the floor.
The child was found to be unresponsive by family members, who called the authorities. The child was taken to a hospital at 4:10 a.m. and was pronounced dead an hour later.
An autopsy found the child's cause of death to be homicide caused by blunt-force head trauma.
County District Attorney Lukas Steiner stressed during the sentencing hearing that Harville did not seek medical attention for the injured child, even though there was evidence Harville was aware to some degree of the injury hours before the child's family came to the house.
"A 3-year-old boy is gone," Steiner said. "In my mind, your honor, there's little to mitigate this offense."
Steiner added that Harville fled the residence after help arrived for the child, resulting in an hourslong search before he was arrested and questioned by authorities.
Steiner said Harville at first told authorities the child sustained his injuries from roller blading.
"When pressed with the frankly obvious fact that this did not square, he quote-unquote admitted that he threw the child from his hair, meaning to throw the child onto the couch, but the child flew headfirst onto the floor,'" Steiner said.
He noted that even this admission doesn't explain the extent of the boy's injuries, which Steiner said were more consistent with a child being "pummeled."
Steiner also noted that Harville has been under supervision through the legal system, either through being in jail or on parole, for most of his adult life. This includes serving time for a 2015 incident in which a 3-year-old girl sustained similar injuries to the 3-year-old boy.
Steiner recommended the maximum sentence for the charge -- 21 years in prison -- along with 10 years of extended supervision.
Harville's attorney, Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day, said Harville should have called for help, but there were other factors to consider regarding what happened, including Harville's substance abuse issues.
"He also truthfully said he started drinking that morning, which also is a very substantial factor in what happened here," Meyer-O'Day said. "I think he was very intoxicated, which is part of the reason why he did not respond appropriately."
Meyer-O'Day asked for a prison sentence in the 10- to 15-year range.
Harville also told the judge that he "wasn't asking for a way out" but hoped to be released sooner rather than later to spend time with his own young son.
VanDeHey said he believed Harville felt remorse and regret for his actions, but Harville poses a high risk of reoffending. He also noted that Harville's substance abuse struggles are not going to go away just because he is serving time.
"This particular incident is aggravated at just about every turn," VanDeHey said. "The behavior afterwards again makes it out of the charts aggravated. Who knows what help would’ve been available if you had been honest with the mother or called 911?"