GUTTENBERG, Iowa – A northeast Iowa school says there has been a fatal incident involving a school bus this morning.

St. Mary Immaculate Conception School states in a social media post that the incident did not involve any students.

The post does not provide any additional details.

The school did not immediately return a phone call seeking more information.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department referred questions about the incident to the Guttenberg Police Department. Police have not responded to a message seeking further details.

The school is located at 510 S. Second St.

This story will be updated when information becomes available.

