Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
GUTTENBERG, Iowa – A northeast Iowa school says there has been a fatal incident involving a school bus this morning.
St. Mary Immaculate Conception School states in a social media post that the incident did not involve any students.
The post does not provide any additional details.
The school did not immediately return a phone call seeking more information.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department referred questions about the incident to the Guttenberg Police Department. Police have not responded to a message seeking further details.
The school is located at 510 S. Second St.
This story will be updated when information becomes available.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.