Attorneys in the trial of a man accused of killing a Dubuque woman painted starkly different pictures of what they believe happened during the first day of testimony Wednesday.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80.
Williamson was found dead July 15, 2021, lying just inside the back door of her residence with a roll of carpet over her head and some of her jewelry missing.
Fishler, then the boyfriend of Williamson’s niece Kathleen M. McCarthy, was the last known person to see Williamson alive at her residence on July 14, 2021.
Attorneys in the case presented their opening statements Wednesday, after which family members, neighbors and responding officers took the stand.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand told jurors he believed Fishler killed Williamson for her money and her jewelry.
“This is a case about the defendant needing money,” Hammerand said. “(Fishler) took her jewelry and her money. He got rid of the shoes he was wearing and washed his clothes. … Then he paid his late rent with over $600 in cash and went to the casino.”
Defense attorney Leigha Lattner disputed that claim, saying the trial was based on a “charge of convenience” and casting doubt that the prosecution would be able to fulfill its burden of proof.
“Mr. Fishler has been charged … because he is the convenient suspect,” she told the jury. “What’s going to be important for you to pay attention to is the evidence the state has versus what they think that they have.”
Williamson’s neighbor and friend Mindy Fagen testified that she discovered Williamson’s body after McCarthy called to ask Fagen to check on her aunt.
When Fagen checked the back door, it wasn’t completely latched shut.
“I had to push on the (back) door, and there was a weight up against the door,” she said. “When I looked down, I saw her slippers, so I knew she was lying there.”
After authorities arrived, McCarthy and Fishler pulled up and parked in Fagen’s driveway. McCarthy went to Williamson’s house while Fishler sat outside Fagen’s residence.
Fagen said Fishler repeatedly asked about Williamson’s condition, but she told him he should talk to the police. She said she noticed white paint near his elbow and what looked like redness and scratches around his neck.
Isaiah Hoff and Ann Dauderman, both of the Dubuque Police Department, later described for the jury the scene where Williamson’s body was found.
Body camera footage and photos from the scene showed Williamson lying dead on the floor near the back door of the cluttered basement with her head covered by brown carpet and blood pooling around her. It also showed puddles of white paint that had been spilled near the stairs.
In the garage, police found a metal pipe that had trace amounts of Williamson’s blood on it.
“It was evident to me immediately that something suspicious was going on,” Hoff said.
Adam Williams, of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, testified about footage from a security camera that showed Fishler entering Williamson’s home around 1:25 p.m. July 14. The footage shows him leaving a little more than an hour later, loading two unidentified objects into his vehicle.
The defense argued that Fishler was there to fix a leaky faucet, as he sometimes helped Williamson with odd jobs. A copy of a check dated July 14 also was found at the residence, which Williamson apparently wrote to McCarthy for a “sink part.”
Court will reconvene at 9 a.m. today, where the defense will continue Dauderman’s cross-examination.