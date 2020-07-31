Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Huseman — Lucas and Amanda Huseman, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Morris — Nate and Ali Morris, of Cuba City, Wis., a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
