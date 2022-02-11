Highland Community College

Freeport, Ill.

Fall 2021

Illinois

Elizabeth — Claire Ketelsen and Mary Frances Tracey

Galena Brooke Crowley Rosenberg and Isabelle Wand

Savanna Shelby Rathje

Scales Mound Aric Ellsworth

Stockton Hailey Lantz and Elizabeth Rowe

Warren Noah Folks

Tags

Recommended for you