Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Fall 2021
Iowa
Dubuque — Connor Belken and Brandon Birch
Epworth — Dylan Theisen
Guttenberg — Jessi Reinhardt
Manchester — Charles Rich
Maquoketa — Hunter Neumann
Preston — Gabrielle Scott
Volga — Amber Dugan and Rebecca Fettkether
