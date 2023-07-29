Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Spring 2023
Scales Mound, Ill. — Isaac Duerr
Iowa
Asbury — Matthew Mohr
Dubuque — Samantha Erickson and Maren Phalen
Peosta — Jake Baker
Wisconsin
Benton — Shay Lierman
Boscobel — Erin Beck
Cuba City — Jennifer Dietzel, Emma Fuller, Isaac Hoppman, Jadyn Meyer and Riley Swenson
Darlington — Cole McDonald
Fennimore — Trey Hunt and Taylor Riley
Hazel Green — Anna Freiburger and Emilie Reese
Lancaster — Madelyn Hampton, Cole Kreul, Payton Lolwing, Collin Lull and Lydia Murphy
Mineral Point — Matthew Berg, Megan Berg and Kaitlyn Kinch
Montfort — Alec Zimmer
Platteville — Brett Carr, Brooke Gardiner-Smith, Anica Graney, Liam Reinicke and Kylie Stastny
Potosi — Sophia Langkamp
Prairie Du Chien — Evan Boisvert and Archi Patel
Shullsburg — Sadie Uehling and Zachary Wiegel
