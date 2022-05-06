Monday, May 2, 2022

DeWitt — Michael and Araceli DeWitt, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Schreyer — Tim and Ann Schreyer, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Stampley-Thibadeau — Devin Stampley and Jessica Thibadeau, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Burke — Kyle and Elissa Burke, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Medical Center, Dubuque.

Gonner — Justin and Amber Gonner, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

