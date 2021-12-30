Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

York-Garrigus — Andre York and Hannah Garrigus, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

McAfee — Michael and Alyssa McAfee, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Yaklin — Sebastian and Danielle Yaklin, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Bollinger — Jonathon and Kayla Bollinger, of Maquoketa, a girl at Finley.

Tags

Recommended for you