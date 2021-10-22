Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

Sweet — Cody and Jennifer Sweet, of East Dubuque, Ill., a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

Carroll-McDowell — Shawn Carroll and Brittany McDowell, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Oberbroeckling-Rodas — Marvin Oberbroeckling and Elizabeth Rodas, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

