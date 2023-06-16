Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Spring 2023
IOWA
Dubuque — Emilee Heims and Lily Jochum
Dyersville — Trent Koelker, Leigha Manternach and William Roling
Edgewood — Stephanie Heims and Kody Hoeger
Manchester — Laiken Blommers, Makayla Chapman, Kalen Recker, Charles Rich, Madison Shontz and Conner Turnis
Monona — Skylar Moser
Peosta — Maxwell Naumann
Preston — Delaney Bormann and Devan Myers
Ryan — Blake Deutmeyer
Sabula — Bryn Hartman
Volga — Conner Cross
Worthington — Landon Wolfe
WISCONSIN
Prairie du Chien — Brandon Long
