Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Junk-Chumbley — Chase Junk and Olivia Chumbley, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Friday, July 28, 2023
Scheffert — Kevin and Olivia Scheffert, of Cascade, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
Mast — Hunter and Alexis Mast, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Shird — Jazmyne Shird, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Even — Nate and Kayla Even, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Hilby-Raymond — Tyler Hilby and Hailey Raymond, of Benton, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville.
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Breitfelder — Scott and Adrienne Breitfelder, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Monday, July 31, 2023
Theisen — Nick and Tiffany Theisen, of Farley, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
Fure — Jordan and Brooke Fure, of Dickeyville, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.
