University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Illinois
Apple River — Lauren Sigafus
Iowa
Asbury — Blake Frederick, Joseph Friedel, Morgan Krug, Claire McDonough and Mackenzie Paulsen
Bellevue — Clare Davis
Cascade — Mikayla Callan and Carter Holmes
Colesburg — Matthew Thein
Dubuque — Erik Borchert, Kendall Doerr, Lindsey Gartner, Jackson Jaeger, Kaylie Johnson, Lily Kurt, Madison Makovec, Deidre Pitzen, Spencer Schilling and Nicholas Weber
Durango — Kimberly Brehm
Dyersville — Allison Clemen, Hailey Hirsch and Emily Kiefer
Elkader — Benjamin Backes
Epworth — Alex Theisen
Farley — Mackenzie Doyle
Hopkinton — Riley Melchert and Mikaela Reth
Manchester — Kelley Scherbring
Monona — Aspen Havlicek and Sierra Wiebensohn
Monticello — Savanah Kremer, Kyle Sperfslage, Brooklyn Steiner and Rylee Warthen
New Vienna — Andrew Roling
Peosta — Elinor Johll and Abbie Ruggeberg
Preston — Kelsey Feller
Ryan — Shyla Kolka
