University of Dubuque
Spring 2022
Illinois
Apple River — Dharma Heidenreich
East Dubuque — Peter Lange
Galena — Tracy Furlong and Anna Hulscher
Stockton — Megan Gille
Warren — Ahrend Raab and Mason Woodley
Iowa
Asbury — Shelly Weiland and Ashley Cress
Bellevue — Nathan Carter and Keily Davis
Dubuque — Reginald Johnson, Abdulmohsen Alqahtani, Abdulaziz Alshehri, Mason Nebel, Brittany Becker, Evan Bloyer, Brent Bluemmert, Aubrey Manders, Micayla Hillebrand, Carter Schultz, Jaycie Peter, Hanna Blumhoff, Brianna Cox, Barrett Bell, Geri Sterbenz, Faith Doyle, Jawanza Evans, Vanessa Eniola, Grace Jackson, Mesfer Al Qahtani, Rachel Woodward, Ali Sharrah, Triclyn Flogel, Nick Gibbs, Hannah McCaw, Brent Kieler, Kelsey Schlichte, Chelsea Molzof, Anna Brestrup, Susan Whittington, Lakota Noonan, Londyn Owens-Carter, Alexander Lee, Abigayle Glaser, Rochelle Morgan, Katrina Owensby, Kentarion Johnson, Zachariah Bloom, Ronald Butler, Patient Jabbah, Hannah Laubscher, Angela Warnke, Jesse Kremer, Abdulaziz Alqhtani, Jenna Weber, Hallie Signer, Justin Drennan, Nicholas Santillo, Matthew Westhoff, Ann Marie Jannette, Aigerim Begalieva, Megan Schmerbach and Rachel Trader
Durango — Kyle Cleary
Farley — Maria Gudenkauf
Guttenberg — Courtney Olson
Holy Cross — Elly Meyer
La Motte — McKenzie Capesius
Manchester — Dylan Linderwell
Maquoketa — Aziz Eshtrefi and Megan Collister
Miles — Jacey House
Peosta — Taylor Hogan, Ricky Clark, Melisa Seegmiller and Mallory Thul
Sabula — Sammie Pritchard
Sherrill — Gretchen Tucker and Dawn Bandy
Wisconsin
Fennimore — Bailey Kreul
Hazel Green — Ryan Apel
Lancaster — Shayanne Bainbridge
Platteville — Amy Smith-Mann
