University of Dubuque

Spring 2022

Illinois

Apple River — Dharma Heidenreich

East Dubuque — Peter Lange

Galena — Tracy Furlong and Anna Hulscher

Stockton — Megan Gille

Warren — Ahrend Raab and Mason Woodley

Iowa

Asbury — Shelly Weiland and Ashley Cress

Bellevue — Nathan Carter and Keily Davis

Dubuque — Reginald Johnson, Abdulmohsen Alqahtani, Abdulaziz Alshehri, Mason Nebel, Brittany Becker, Evan Bloyer, Brent Bluemmert, Aubrey Manders, Micayla Hillebrand, Carter Schultz, Jaycie Peter, Hanna Blumhoff, Brianna Cox, Barrett Bell, Geri Sterbenz, Faith Doyle, Jawanza Evans, Vanessa Eniola, Grace Jackson, Mesfer Al Qahtani, Rachel Woodward, Ali Sharrah, Triclyn Flogel, Nick Gibbs, Hannah McCaw, Brent Kieler, Kelsey Schlichte, Chelsea Molzof, Anna Brestrup, Susan Whittington, Lakota Noonan, Londyn Owens-Carter, Alexander Lee, Abigayle Glaser, Rochelle Morgan, Katrina Owensby, Kentarion Johnson, Zachariah Bloom, Ronald Butler, Patient Jabbah, Hannah Laubscher, Angela Warnke, Jesse Kremer, Abdulaziz Alqhtani, Jenna Weber, Hallie Signer, Justin Drennan, Nicholas Santillo, Matthew Westhoff, Ann Marie Jannette, Aigerim Begalieva, Megan Schmerbach and Rachel Trader

Durango — Kyle Cleary

Farley — Maria Gudenkauf

Guttenberg — Courtney Olson

Holy Cross — Elly Meyer

La Motte — McKenzie Capesius

Manchester — Dylan Linderwell

Maquoketa — Aziz Eshtrefi and Megan Collister

Miles — Jacey House

Peosta — Taylor Hogan, Ricky Clark, Melisa Seegmiller and Mallory Thul

Sabula — Sammie Pritchard

Sherrill — Gretchen Tucker and Dawn Bandy

Wisconsin

Fennimore — Bailey Kreul

Hazel Green — Ryan Apel

Lancaster — Shayanne Bainbridge

Platteville — Amy Smith-Mann

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.