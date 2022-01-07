Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

Zuber-Woodward — Austin Zuber and Lizabeth Woodward, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Coohey — Ryan and Whitney Coohey, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Pivnicka — Brennan and Maria Pivnicka, of Dubuque, a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wis.

Schmieder — Dillon and Rebecca Schmieder, of Kieler, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.

