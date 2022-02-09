Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

Backes — Tanner and Alysia Backes, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

Garlow-Hall — Forrest Garlow and Chyla Hall, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Saleh — Alexander and Adeline Saleh, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

Bohnsack — Wes and Kairee Bohnsack, of Elizabeth, Ill., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Johnson — Jeremiah and Amanda Johnson, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Gregory — Andrew and Veronica Gregory, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

