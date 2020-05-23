Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Renbarger — Mr. and Mrs. Renbarger, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Hilby — Josh and Kelsey Hilby, of Cuba City, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.
Manning — Steven and Allison Manning, of Dickeyville, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wis.
McElmeel — Adam and Chelsea McElmeel, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Reistroffer — Scott and Liana Reistroffer, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at Finley.
Schemmel — Scott and Maria Schemmel, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.
Wilker — Korey and Melissa Wilker, of St. Olaf, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.