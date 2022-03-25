Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Ramos-Vella — Francisco Ramos and Jeani Vella, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Sternhagen — Tyler and Elaina Sternhagen, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

